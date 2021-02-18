https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/south-carolina-becomes-12th-state-limit-abortions-heartbeat-detected-effectively-banning-abortion-6-weeks-pregnancy/

Republican South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a “heartbeat” bill into law banning abortions after a heartbeat is detected.

South Carolina is the 12th state to effectively ban abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy.

South Carolina Republicans drafted the abortion bill after gaining seats in the 2020 election (thanks to Donald Trump).

Late last month the South Carolina senate voted on the abortion measure and it passed 30-16.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina House passed the abortion measure 79-35.

Under the new law, doctors must perform ultrasounds and an abortion will be denied if a heartbeat is detected.

There are exceptions for rape, incest and concerns over the health of the mom and baby.

Governor McMaster immediately signed the bill into law and said, “This is very important. This is one of the most pro-life bills.”

The House passing the Heartbeat Bill is a major step forward in the pro-life movement here in South Carolina. Join me today at 12:30 p.m. on the second floor lobby of the South Carolina State House as I sign this legislation into law! Read more: https://t.co/hTCtby1VpL pic.twitter.com/SAU8BZl247 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 18, 2021

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in response, effectively blocking the measure and Governor McMaster said he will be fighting them in court.

