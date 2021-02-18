https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/ted-cruz-comes-fire-traveling-cancun-mexico-family-amid-texas-freeze/

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) came under fire for traveling to Cancun, Mexico as millions of Texans suffered from power outages during a rare cold snap.

Power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) early on Monday morning.

Millions of Texans went without electricity for days.

According to the Associated Press, Ted Cruz went with his family for a long-planned trip to Cancun.

Temperatures fell into the teens near Dallas and 20s around Houston with wind chills near zero.

Ted Cruz was photographed at IAH in the United lounge flying from Houston to Cancun.

Yeah. He was fleeing Houston as fast as he could. United lounge at IAH while millions freeze. pic.twitter.com/WdorwgCcks — Gilly (@gillypearl) February 18, 2021

According to state authorities, nearly half of the wind turbines in Texas froze, hurting the power supplies.

Millions of Texans suffered blackouts partly due to the frozen wind turbines.

At least 20 people have died this week because of the winter storms.

