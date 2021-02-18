https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/texas-cold-snap-means-crop-losses-grapefruit-growers/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Well, here’s some more bad news for consumers who are already experiencing food price inflation – that is – the price of citrus could be ready to skyrocket amid the cold snap in Texas.

Texas is the nation’s third-largest citrus-producing state behind California and Florida. Dale Murden, president of Texas Citrus Mutual, a trade group that oversees citrus growers in the state, told AccuWeather that growers were “about 50% harvested to date on grapefruit”, just as the polar vortex split dumped Arctic air into the region. He said growers were “just beginning to harvest our late Valencia orange.”

“Most everyone saw temps of 21 degrees for several hours,” Murden said. He warns, “growers will no doubt lose some of the crop as we see some ice buildup inside the fruit.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

