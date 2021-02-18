https://www.oann.com/gov-abbott-all-sources-of-power-in-texas-have-been-compromised/

Snow covers the ground in Waco, Texas as severe winter weather conditions over the last few days has forced road closures and power outages over the state on February 17, 2021. (Photo by MATTHEW BUSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

Texas officials gave an update on the ongoing power outages amid a historic winter storm. On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) said all sources of his state’s power were compromised by the freezing temperatures.

“Every source of power in the state of Texas has been compromised, whether it be renewable power, such as wind or solar,” Abbott stated. “Access to coal-generated power [and] access to gas generated power also have been compromised, whether it be with regard to systems freezing up or equipment failures.”

This came as extreme weather swept through parts of the U.S., leaving more than two dozen people dead and millions without power. Abbott noted the Lone Star State is still uncertain where power will be restored and when.

Residents help a pickup driver get out of ice on the road in Round Rock, Texas, on February 17, 2021, after a winter storm.  (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Decisions about power outages are made by either city own utilities or co-op own utilities,” Abbott added. “And it would not be any state-based entity that makes those decisions except power outages by investor-owned utilities.”

Texas’ power grid, managed by the non-profit organization the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, was hit hard by the storms. The state’s power grid is largely isolated from other major grids, which makes it difficult to import more power when there are deficits.

The ER-COT has been accused of failing to take proper precautions in the case of major freezing weather events. Abbott said he wants a state investigation to be launched into the organization’s safety precautions and he will be pushing for stricter regulations moving forward.

In the meantime, the cold spell in Texas is expected to stretch on into the weekend.

“Cold temperatures will remain across much of the state for the next few days,” Abbott stated. “Along I-10 and north will remain freezing through Thursday night with ultracold temperatures once again on Thursday night. We should, across the state, start getting above freezing on Saturday.”

