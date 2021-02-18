https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/nimrod-protocol-americas-oligarchy/

In my last column, “The republic we couldn’t keep,” I showcased the Israelite and American republics (at their best) as examples of “self-government under the rule of law” – God’s design for optimal human civilization, balancing the need for social order with the blessing of personal freedom. In direct contrast to that is the Satanic system of human slavery under centralized tyrannical power – first observed in the biblical account of Nimrod, the “mighty hunter before the Lord” whose prey were human beings whom he could enslave into service to himself in the construction of the massive city and tower of Babel.

Nimrod was the first human agent of the post-flood world who exemplified the simple rule for acquiring tyrannical power on earth, articulated by Satan himself to Jesus Christ in Matthew 4:8-10: “The devil took Him to a very high mountain and showed Him all the kingdoms of the world and their glory. ‘All this I will give You,’ he said, ‘if You will fall down and worship me.'”

Significantly, Jesus did not declare that boast was a lie, but replied, “‘Away from Me, Satan! … For it is written: “Worship the Lord your God and serve Him only.”‘” His quote, from Deuteronomy 6:13, reflects the biblical principle of “ordered liberty” : If we serve and obey God individually and collectively, He will be our only true master.

Humanity has always fought the war of freedom vs. slavery in every sphere of life, but especially in government, and that war has always followed a cycle in which freedom is earned through obedience, then lost through disobedience, only to be restored by repentance.

Both biblical and secular history have shown that disobedience to God’s law of civilization – even by secular societies – always leads to the loss of personal liberty under human masters. The Israelite republic required its long parade of judges (deliverers) because of the people’s continual cycle of backsliding, judgment, repentance, restoration, backsliding – and in the end trading freedom for a monarchy. The pagan Roman republic surrendered its limited self-rule to imperialism. The early Christian church surrendered its “presbyterian style” representative republican freedoms (e.g., the Jerusalem Council) for an “episcopal-style” religious imperialism under the Roman Catholic Church (which, though usually benign, nevertheless represented top-down dictatorial control instead of self-government.) The short-lived freedoms of the secular French Revolution and it’s (misguided) high idealism degenerated rapidly to brutal tyranny. And on and on.

TRENDING: Video shows cheering supporters lining the road as Trump’s motorcade drives past on President’s Day

The American republic was uniquely Bible-based and republican by design. It’s roots were in 16th century Scottish Presbyterianism, with its system of self-government under “covenantal oaths” entered into by elders. Familiar American examples of such oaths include the Mayflower Compact of 1620 and our Declaration of Independence, which closed with this covenantal seal: “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” These were the actions of sovereign citizens creating their own self-government through a social contract subject to the overarching law of God.

Through the first decade of our independence, our bottom-up control of our government was the strongest. We were called the Confederation of States, with heavy emphasis on the superior authority of the individual states relative to the national government. That changed in 1787 when the Constitutional Convention created a new government called the United States, upon a new U.S. Constitution with greater national power.

This history explains why, in the Civil War, the Confederacy named itself so, and why to this day many people in its former states insist that war-for-secession was first and foremost about states-rights vs. national control, with human slavery being just the most contentious one of numerous state-sovereignty issues in dispute (and in my view the chief reason – ironically – that the freedom-demanding Confederacy lost God’s blessing). After the Civil War, centralized national power grew exponentially and has never reversed course. Today, in the aftermath of the globalist coup of 2020 that captured our national government, talk of secession is again on the rise while simplistic propaganda-driven narratives are again supplanting the complexities of objective truth.

Just as America was unique in world history, the form of despotism we are transitioning to is also unique. We’re not becoming a monarchy, an empire, or even a Marxist dictatorship in the traditional sense. We’re becoming a client-state of a new global order in the China model of global socialism, which married the Chinese communist slave-state with predatory multinational corporations hungry for slave labor (e.g. Nike, a pioneer of slave-labor profiteering). The China model was nurtured and cultivated by the Bush and Clinton political dynasties, who tag-teamed on foreign and trade policy to turn China into an economic superpower by (literally) selling them our manufacturing base (and much of the infrastructure of our country) over the course of decades.

And now ruling us at home during this absorption into the emerging Beast government are our own home-grown Big Tech and Chamber of Commerce oligarchs, who have apparently been serving as the Biden/Harris/Obama brain trust and election guarantors for over a year, and whose surrogates heavily populate the current putative presidential administration.

But behind it all is Satan himself, whose worldly power has always been rooted in “trade”: “By the abundance of your trade You were internally filled with violence, And you sinned,” said God to Lucifer in Ezekiel 28:16, “Therefore I have cast you as profane From the mountain of God. And I have destroyed you, you covering cherub, From the midst of the stones of fire.” And that same trade-based wealth and power defines “Babylon the Great” in Revelation 18 (which has yet to fall).

Per the Nimrod protocol, human beings have always been the ultimate commodity, as the Antichrist figure King Bera of Sodom made clear to Abraham in Genesis 14:17-24.

But human liberty has always been the goal of God for men, and of godly men for all humanity.

The theme of this article is central to Scott’s book “Dynasty of Darkness: Satan’s long serpentine trail through human history in the form of successive Antichrists, and the imminent rise of his last days kingdom,” which he offers freely by email request.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

