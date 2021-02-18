https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/18/the-weather-channel-warns-people-not-to-walk-on-frozen-swimming-pools-in-texas-as-jim-cantore-stomps-on-a-frozen-swimming-pool-in-texas/

We’ve reached the point in the Texas winter storm crisis where weather people are starting to do dumb stuff to entertain their audiences at home.

For example, here’s the Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore waring about the dangers of standing on frozen pools as he stomps up and down on a frozen pool in Texas:

WATCH: @JimCantore shows us a Texas resident’s frozen pool! Even if the ice looks thick, do not venture out onto frozen surfaces, and keep a close eye on children and pets. pic.twitter.com/0wPX4Qkdri — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 18, 2021

People, don’t be Jim Cantore and watch your pets, too:

Great rescue! “Dog falls into frozen Texas swimming pool

https://t.co/5oLLLRqio5 — PrevntPetSuffocation (@4YouBlue2) February 18, 2021

Video of the dog rescue here:

Oh, and stay off of ponds, too:

LUCKY LABRADOR: Police officers race to rescue a black labrador called Shadow who got trapped in a frozen pond in Southlake, Texas. https://t.co/wyP4WRaxln pic.twitter.com/v4G6Blhibn — ABC News (@ABC) February 18, 2021

a

Swimming pool iced over at the home of family in north Texas. They have no power also. 🥶😥 Pray for our frozen Country. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DSqKptIO6s — 🧜🏻‍♀️Mermy🧜🏻‍♀️ (@rkmeeks72) February 17, 2021

