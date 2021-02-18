https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/18/the-weather-channel-warns-people-not-to-walk-on-frozen-swimming-pools-in-texas-as-jim-cantore-stomps-on-a-frozen-swimming-pool-in-texas/

We’ve reached the point in the Texas winter storm crisis where weather people are starting to do dumb stuff to entertain their audiences at home.

For example, here’s the Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore waring about the dangers of standing on frozen pools as he stomps up and down on a frozen pool in Texas:

People, don’t be Jim Cantore and watch your pets, too:

Video of the dog rescue here:

Oh, and stay off of ponds, too:

