A top political donor on Thursday was sentenced to 12 years in prison after allegedly providing illegal campaign contributions to President Biden and Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.).

Imaad Zuberi, who pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion, lobbying high-level U.S. officials while working as a foreign agent and campaign finance violations, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Virginia Phillips and ordered to pay almost $16 million in restitution as well as a nearly $2 million fine, Politico reported.

Zuberi has been accused of setting up meetings between foreign and U.S. politicians and also running a straw donor plot.

“I’m deeply sorry and, of course, humiliated,” Zuberi told the judge, according to Politico. “I have no excuse for what I’ve done.”

Zuberi is set to report to prison on May 25, the news outlet noted.

The sentencing came just days after pages of previously sealed court filings were made public, according to Politico.

Prosecutors previously called for Zuberi to serve at least 10 years in prison, pay a $10 million fine and pay almost $16 million to the Internal Revenue Service.

