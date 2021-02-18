https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/trump-bidens-lying-mentally-gone/

Some are calling President Biden’s latest odd statement another of the many gaffes for which he is known. He once referred to the importance of that “three-letter” word: J-O-B-S.

He’s also repeatedly lost his train of thought, sometimes ending a comment mid-sentence. In a CNN townhall Tuesday, he claimed the U.S. didn’t have the COVID-19 vaccine when he came to office after minutes earlier saying “50 million doses” were available.

“It’s one thing about the vaccine – which we didn’t have when we came into office – but a vaccinator, you need the needle, you need the mechanisms to be able to get it in,” Biden claimed.

“Fact-checkers” who for years attacked President Trump came to Biden’s defense, calling it a “verbal stumble.”

Bring in the “fact” checkers. It was “a typical gaffe”, “a verbal stumble” 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/t1DJTKoHIs — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

It’s not a “gaffe,” it’s a falsehood that’s been repeatedly spread by the Biden Administration. How about the fact checkers just stick to the facts? https://t.co/9QCbphhdYf — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) February 17, 2021

But former President Trump has another view: Biden either was “lying” or is “mentally gone.”

“We were giving millions of shots, millions of doses,” Trump told Greg Kelly of Newsmax TV on Wednesday. “So he was either not telling the truth or he’s mentally gone. One or the other.

“Joe Biden’s being killed on that thing,” Trump said. “Even the haters said, well wait a minute, this vaccine was announced long before.

“He made the statement that we had no vaccine. Literally, quote, we had no vaccine. He is getting lit up on that one. Even the bad ones. Even the ones that aren’t exactly fans, they were saying that was a bad statement,” Trump said. “‘Maybe, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt – could he be joking? Because frankly that was a very dumb statement.”

Trump said he’s getting “tremendous support” for a possible 2024 campaign. But he won’t be back on Twitter, which banned him.

“It’s become very boring,” he said of the social media platform. “We don’t want to go back to Twitter.”

He hinted he might launch an alternative, saying he’s been “negotiating with a number of people” on the issue.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale justified Biden’s no-vaccine claim, saying he “clearly wasn’t trying to claim the vaccine did not exist at all under Trump.” Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler said Trump officials should “cool the outrage meter.”

Vice President Kamala Harris recently claimed the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on a plan to distribute the vaccines, even though nearly a million people were being vaccinated every day under the Trump administration.

One fact-checker concluded: “Yes, Biden did say the words: ‘it’s one thing to have the vaccine—which we didn’t have when we came into office,'” but confirmed, “It is not true to suggest that Trump’s administration did not oversee the rollout of a vaccine by that time, or what there were none available.”

