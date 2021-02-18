https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/house-dems-draft-bill-to-ban-trump-burial/

House Democrats introduced a bill to ban “twice impeached presidents” from burial at Arlington National Cemetery and Federal funds from going to buildings displaying their names or commemorating their achievements.

The “No Glory For Hate Act” was written on January 25th and has been “referred to the Committee on Oversight and Reform in addition to the Committees on Transportation and Infrastructure, Natural Resources, Armed Services, and Veterans’ Affairs.” Among its supporters are Rep. Veronica Escobar, Rep. Grace Napolitano, Rep. Ruben Gallego, and Rep. Judy Chu.

The bill would require the Secretary of Defense to “not approve a determination of eligibility for interment or inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery made by the Secretary of the Army that permits the interment or inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery of any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act.”

Therefore, the bill applies exclusively to Donald Trump, as he is the only U.S. president that has been impeached – and acquitted – twice.

What’s more, the act stipulates that “no Federal funds” shall “create or display any symbol, monument, or statue commemorating any former President that has been twice impeached.” Highways, parks, subways, Federal buildings, military installations, and streets are also included in the ban.

Federal funds would also be blocked from being used to “name, designate, or redesignate a Federal building or Federal land” in Trump’s honor.

“No Federal funds or other Federal financial assistance may be provided to a State, political subdivision thereof, or entity if any such funds or financial assistance will be used for the benefit of any building, land, structure, installation, or any other property that bears the name, or is named or designated in commemoration” of Trump, Section three of the bill adds.

The bill would also strip the former President of all benefits from the “Act to provide retirement, clerical assistants, and free mailing privileges to former Presidents of the United States” with the exception of Secret Service protection.

