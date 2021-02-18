https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/02/18/trump-teases-social-media-move-and-suddenly-bill-gates-has-something-to-say-about-trump-returning-to-social-media-n328931
About The Author
Related Posts
CNN Stars Sound Like Backstage Groupies In Response to the Jake Tapper Interview of Joe Biden
December 4, 2020
A Majority of Americans Believe the Media is Dishonest in the Way it Covers Politics
January 22, 2021
New Jersey Democrat Demands Pelosi Strip 126 Republican Congressmen of Their Seats Because They Opposed Election Fraud
December 12, 2020
John Durham Ramps Up His Investigation
December 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy