“He kept his word – he made promises – he put America first.”
David Schoen on Trump’s lasting legacy and life post impeachment 2.0. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/mSirwzLcuG
— Newsmax (@newsmax) February 19, 2021
Excellent quick hit from David Schoen a few hours ago with Greg Kelly.
‘Trump kept his word and put America first and he has gained momentum from the Senate win.’