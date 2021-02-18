https://www.dailywire.com/news/tucker-carlson-on-pelosis-pick-to-review-of-capitol-riot-like-putting-joy-reid-in-charge-of-security

Fox News host Tucker Carlson did a segment on Wednesday night highlighting comments from retired Gen. Russel Honoré, whom House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tapped to conduct a security review of the U.S. Capitol following the Jan. 6 riot.

“Nancy Pelosi says General Russel Honoré has been quote, ‘assessing our security needs by reviewing what happened on Jan. 6, and how we must ensure that it does not happen again,’” Carlson said. “But that’s not right. General Honoré already has come to conclusions about what happened on Jan. 6, he’s been very public about that. And you should know what those conclusions are and what kind of person he is. Just because his title is ‘general’ doesn’t mean that he’s sane, or not a wild-eyed partisan. On the day after the Capitol riot, Honoré suggested it was an inside job, and that the sergeant-in-arms might be implicated in the plot.”

Carlson showed video clips of Honoré claiming that the Capitol Police were “complicit” in what happened and that the political views of some of the police officers, who might have been “Trumpsters,” could be a factor in what happened.

“How would he know that?” Carlson asked. “Well, of course, he doesn’t know that he doesn’t have any idea and who you voted for is irrelevant. These are sworn police officers. They’re doing their job, but General Honoré decided to attack them on the basis of speculation about their political beliefs. This is a problem that this guy would be in charge of anything. And that problem goes beyond General Honoré prejudging what happened at the Capitol on the base of no knowledge. Like so many of our country’s ex generals, this guy’s an authoritarian and an unhinged one.”

“He understands how to use force to achieve political objectives,” Carlson said. “And it seems like he’s being set up to use his military training against anyone who sees the world differently than he does. They’ll be reclassified as domestic terrorists. Who are these people and what threat to the pose? Well, according to General Honoré, those threats include the Constitution and our Second Amendment. For real, he believes your right to defend yourself is dangerous. He said that, and we’re quoting here, quote, ‘We can’t permit Second Amendment rights at First Amendment protests.’ Really constitutional scholar are you? Imagine a public figure with a general in front of his name making that statement. This is the guy Nancy Pelosi wants in charge of security. Honoré is not a fan of the First Amendment, either, by the way. On Twitter, he attacked this network, even told people to stop buying the we can’t use it profanity, the ‘crappy’ stocks of any company that advertises on Fox News talking to the stock price of advertisers. He retweeted posts accusing the social media site Parler of being, and I’m quoting now, 100% complicit in the Jan. 6 riot.”

“This is the guy, it’s like putting Joy Reid in charge of security,” Carlson continued. “This is insane. General Honoré believes that elected members of Congress people like U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, shouldn’t be allowed to fly on commercial aircraft because of her political views, quote, ‘put her on a no fly list.’ He said something similar about Senator Josh Hawley, the senator from Missouri quote, ‘this little piece of crap with his Yale Law degree should be run out of D.C. and disbarred ASAP.’ Run out of D.C., really? What do you mean by that? Run out of D.C. and disbarred? This is crazy. But this is the guy Nancy Pelosi is leading the security response to the Capitol riot. This should really worry you. Is this really about what happened in the Capitol on Jan. 6? No, it’s about you and your rights rights that people like General Honoré and Nancy Pelosi view is the greatest threat of all.”

