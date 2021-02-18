https://www.theepochtimes.com/twitter-suspends-journalist-paul-sperry-they-can-silence-anybody_3701910.html

Twitter suspended journalist Paul Sperry on Wednesday, he confirmed to news outlets.

When trying to access his account, the typical “account suspended … Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules” message appears.

Sperry, who had tens of thousands of followers, told The Gateway Pundit that “there were no warnings” from Twitter before it suspended his account.

“No rules were broken They just don’t like my content because of their politics. They’re trying to claim I’m a ‘robot’ when of course they know better. Tyrants. This is the second time I’ve been harassed since Trump was banned,” Sperry said, referring to the suspension of former President Donald Trump’s account last month.

“They are trying to push me off their platform and silence my voice through harassment. If they can harass and silence a professional journalist, they can silence anybody,” he warned.

The Epoch Times reached out to Twitter for comment.

It came after the San Francisco-based company suspended Project Veritas, alleging that the watchdog group violated its rules on sharing private information.

“The tweet in question arose when asking for comment from Facebook’s VP of Integrity about censorship,” Project Veritas said on its Telegram channel. “Project Veritas is appealing this decision, as no privacy was violated.”

Before that, Twitter suspended the account of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as well as his company account. Last month, lawyers Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and retired Lt. Gen Michael Flynn all saw their accounts get banned.

In a leaked video in January, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suggested that more bans will be handed down following Trump’s suspension.

“This is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and it’s going to go on beyond the inauguration,” Dorsey said last month. “And we have to expect that and we have to be ready for that.”

Separately, Twitter CFO Ned Segal stipulated that Twitter will not allow Trump back on its platform—even if he decides to run for president again.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” he said, adding: “Whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official. Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.”

