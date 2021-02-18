https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stephen-kruiser/2021/02/18/u-s-attorney-in-brooklyn-and-fbi-are-taking-a-look-at-cuomo-covid-nursing-home-nightmare-n1426419

Will Cuomo Ever Be Held Accountable?

Well, this is a start.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has seen his reputation go into a wild tailspin in the last couple of weeks. He’s yet another politician who never learned that the saying “the coverup is always worse than the crime” has endured for a reason.

Those of us who don’t get our news from the mainstream media have known for a while that Cuomo’s handling of the early onset of the pandemic in New York was a disaster. We’ve just been finding out in the last couple of weeks the lengths Cuomo went to in order to hide just how awful the mess was. As I wrote in last Friday’s Morning Briefing, Cuomo should go to prison for what he’s done. I also wrote that we live in an age when corrupt Democrats are rarely held accountable for their misdeeds.

Maybe we’ll get lucky and Cuomo will be.

The Albany Times Union:

ALBANY — The FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn have launched an investigation that is examining, at least in part, the actions of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s coronavirus task force in its handling of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities during the pandemic, the Times Union has learned. The probe by the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York is apparently in its early stages and is focusing on the work of some of the senior members of the governor’s task force, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who is not authorized to comment publicly.

It may be early, but at least it is an official acknowledgement that there is something worth looking into. Cuomo will never admit to that, even if he ends up being perp-walked. He has remained arrogantly unapologetic about his role in the deadly debacle:

Earlier this week, Cuomo stopped short of apologizing for his administration’s handling of nursing homes’ fatality data, repeatedly noting they had created a “void” by not providing the information requested by state lawmakers. “Apologize? Look, I have said repeatedly, we made a mistake in creating the void,” he said. “When we didn’t provide information it allowed press, people, cynics, politicians to fill the void. When you don’t correct this information you allow it to continue and we created the void.”

Um, ok.

Do they drug test governors?

Again, there is a very real possibility nothing will come of this. Cuomo is a Class A slimeball who’s gotten away with being both a horrible governor and human being for a long time. This probe/preliminary investigation/whatever is encouraging however. And Cuomo’s shtick is wearing thin with both sides. Perhaps if enough Democrats get angry with him he may one day face some consequences for what he’s done.

Then Chris Cuomo can score some ratings by doing a prison interview with his big bro.

