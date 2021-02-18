https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/unhinged-nancy-pelosi-mentions-trumps-name-says-say-name/
President Trump is still living rent-free in Nancy Pelosi’s brain.
After her historic second failed impeachment attempt, Speaker Pelosi is still consumed by Donald Trump.
Advertisement – story continues below
On Thursday Pelosi mentioned President Trump’s name during her weekly press conference, then added, “Did I say his name?”
This woman is completely out of her mind!
TRENDING: OUTRAGEOUS: After Abandoning Trump and Allowing Landslide Election to be Stolen, Republican “Leaders” Now Want to Look Into Election Integrity – What Garbage!
JUST IN – Pelosi mentions Trump’s name, then says, “did I say his name?”pic.twitter.com/Vf5nckOBOK
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 18, 2021