President Trump is still living rent-free in Nancy Pelosi’s brain.

After her historic second failed impeachment attempt, Speaker Pelosi is still consumed by Donald Trump.

On Thursday Pelosi mentioned President Trump’s name during her weekly press conference, then added, “Did I say his name?”

This woman is completely out of her mind!

JUST IN – Pelosi mentions Trump’s name, then says, “did I say his name?”pic.twitter.com/Vf5nckOBOK — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 18, 2021

