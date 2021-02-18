https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/02/18/unity-watch-democrats-introduce-a-bill-to-punish-trump-when-he-dies-n1426572

Democrats want to make Donald Trump’s death as miserable as they tried to make his life in office.

The Democrats began trying to politically kill off Donald Trump before he took office and now they want to kill off his memory up to and after he leaves this mortal coil.

California Democrat Congresswoman Linda Sanchez has introduced a bill to deprive President Trump of the typical honors of every former president. And no secretary, either.

Her bill, HR 484, is called the “No Glory for Hate Act,” and seeks to deprive the former president from being buried in Arlington National Cemetery or to have any kind of memorials erected in his honor.

Attorney and GOP activist Harmeet Dhillon has a question for Sanchez and her co-sponsors.

This is pathetic, even for you, House Democrats. I heard some of you went to law school. Ever heard of a bill of attainder?

This is pathetic, even for you, House Democrats. I heard some of you went to law school. Ever heard of a bill of attainder? https://t.co/bfuuozdacZ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) February 18, 2021

Apparently, Linda Sanchez has not heard of a bill of attainder, which according to Cornel Law School is –

… such special acts of the legislature, as inflict capital punishments upon persons supposed to be guilty of high offences, such as treason and felony, without any conviction in the ordinary course of judicial proceedings.

Or at the Heritage Foundation puts it:

No Bill of Attainder or ex post facto Law shall be passed. … In common law, bills of attainder were legislative acts that, without trial, condemned specifically designated persons or groups to death.

Or as I put it, the dude’s out of office, you didn’t kill him then, you can’t kill him now. Knock this crap off.

Democrats think that if they can just erase enough of Donald Trump in the future they can wipe away his past.

The unconstitutional bill forbids the government from using federal property or money from erecting a Donald Trump statue or his on any federal building anywhere.

… create or display any symbol, monument, or statue commemorating any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives … [on] Federal public land, including any highway, park, subway, Federal building, military installation, street, or other Federal property; or … name, designate, or redesignate a Federal building or Federal land after, or in commemoration of, any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives … Notwithstanding any provision of the Act entitled “An Act to provide retirement, clerical assistants, and free mailing privileges to former Presidents of the United States, and for other purposes”, approved August 25, 1958 (3 U.S.C. 102 note; commonly known as the “Former Presidents Act of 1958”), any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives… “(3) In carrying out paragraphs (1) and (2), the Secretary of Defense shall not approve a determination of eligibility for interment or inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery made by the Secretary of the Army that permits the interment or inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery of any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives…

Yeah, yeah, sure, sure, you twice impeached Trump. Got it. And in doing so, rendered the procedure meaningless hereafter.

Just stick this latest vituperative nincompoopery in your Democrat Burn Book and get on with whatever it is that Linda Sanchez does in Congress. Whining isn’t part of her job description, is it?

Democrats have recently floated the idea to keep any federal help from going to a Donald Trump Presidential Library and Museum. They impeached him again because they wanted to keep him from running for office. They’ve called for deprogramming his voters, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Nancy Pelosi and AOC set up a House Committee on Pro-American Activities to root out people who like America.

Next thing you know, House Democrats will propose a bill that charges Trump a fee for living rent-free in the Oval Office of their imaginations.

Victoria Taft is the host of “The Adult in the Room Podcast With Victoria Taft” where you can hear her series on “Antifa Versus Mike Strickland.” Find it here. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, Parler, MeWe, Minds @VictoriaTaft

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

