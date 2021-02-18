https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-feb-17-trump-says-gop-wont-win-with-mitch-mcconnell-plans-to-back-maga-primary-candidates_3701286.html

Video: Facts Matter (Feb. 17): Trump Says GOP Won’t Win With Mitch McConnell, Plans to Back MAGA Primary Candidates

Former President Donald Trump released a statement, basically throwing down the gauntlet by calling Mitch McConnell a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” who is responsible for his party’s devastating loss of the Senate.

He then went on to note that Mitch McConnell cannot be trusted on China because of his family’s ties to the communist country.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman