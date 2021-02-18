https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/schoolclosures-coronavirus-California/2021/02/18/id/1010617

Residents in one Bay Area community are demanding several school board members resign after they were caught on video mocking parents frustrated by elementary school closures.

”It’s really unfortunate that they want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back,” Oakley Union Elementary School Board president Lisa Brizendine said in a recording of a board meeting posted on YouTube.

Her remark comes at the 6:03-minute mark.

Brizendine and other trustees of the district about 50 miles east of San Francisco are shown lamenting parent frustrations throughout the eight-minute clip, apparently not realizing until too late that their discussion was airing live, Politico reported.

In another exchange about social media criticism the school board has faced, Oakley Union trustee Kim Beede goes on a profanity-laced rant about an unidentified critic after asking her fellow board members, “Are we alone?” The rant comes at the 5:30-minute mark.

School board member Richie Masadas also suggests parents are frustrated with distance learning because they can’t smoke marijuana as much, recounting that he knows a medical marijuana deliveryman, “and the clientele were parents with their kids in school.”

Masadas also says of the school board’s critics that “it’s easy to hide behind their screens” and “when you’re face-to-face with people, it’s a whole different ballgame.”

When Beede is told the meeting is being recorded live, she says, “Uh-oh” and board members scramble to turn off their videos.

By Thursday afternoon a petition asking the involved board members to resign had gathered more than 2,000 signatures.

Oakley Union Elementary School District enrolls about 5,000 students and has not reopened to students despite a push from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Politico reported. A school official told Politico the district is considering an April return date.

