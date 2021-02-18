https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/virginia-voter-identified-1-7-million-vote-difference-state-report-externally-reported-data-couldnt-find-anyone-address-concerns/

A Virginia voter identified a 1.7 million vote difference between the final state results in the 2020 election and external results reported on Election Night. When he attempted to address his issues with authorities, no one would answer his questions.

A voter in Virginia shared with us that he read an article that indicated voter fraud in Virginia in the 2020 Presidential election. The article published at the American Thinker in November was similar to the one we posted a week earlier regarding the late-night dumps in Virginia on election night:

The voter found the source data for the analysis at the New York Times – Edison news feed released after the election. This data is what was used by TGP in its analysis right after the election as well. The Virginia voter noticed like we did that there were huge 300,000 ballot drops for Joe Biden in Virginia that were reversed after being posted twice and then entered a third time and left alone. The likelihood of this happening in the real world is nil but errors might have occurred accounting for adjustments that perhaps were addressed by the state.

The final results of the NYT-Edison data feed were very close to the final results reported by the state. Therefore the voter believed these results at the NYT-Edison data feed were correct.

Next, the voter attempted to reconcile the results from Virginia’s change file with the results from the NYT-Edison data feed. When he did this he found 1.7 million votes were missing in the change file. The change file was incomplete at best. The voter was convinced the change file should agree with the state’s final results.

So next the voter emailed the Department of Elections on December 5 and requested that the changelog be updated. The Department did not respond. He then contacted the Governor through the Virginia website and again received no response. He then worked with an assistant for his State Delegate. She reached out to the Department multiple times, but they have yet to provide a response.

It is certainly a concern if there is a problem with the final numbers certified in Virginia. But there are two additional problems here which no doubt other Americans in other states are having as well:

The information on the state’s websites is not well explained and may be incomplete. There is no clear known place where Americans can go to get answers to their questions related to elections – especially the 2020 election.

Due to the non-response from Virginia politicians and state employees, and based on the huge ballot entries, there are now additional concerns that the election was stolen in that state.

