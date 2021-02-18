https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-lunatic-msnbc-guest-says-wish-just-blow-trump-buildings/

During an appearance on MSNBC, Bulwark writer Tim Miller said that they wish we could “blow up all the Trump buildings” and erase former President Donald Trump from America’s memory “Men In Black style.”

The segment was on the implosion of the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

“I don’t feel bad playing it … This is the implosion of the Trump property. There it goes. Is that a metaphor, Tim? Are we done? Is this Trump and all that he ushered in? Are we done? Is it imploding” MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said as they played the video of the implosion.

Wallace added that the Biden administration seems to be weary of talking about Trump, saying “this is not a White House that sort of speaks without thinking. And they’re done talking about Trump.”

“I think that the Biden White House is and should be. And I think that President Biden has done exactly what he promised, and I think it’s worked for him politically, as you pointed out, in the polls. The rest of us aren’t done with him, and I know that’s frustrating,” Miller responded.

Miller explained that people on social media seem to be sick of him whining about Trump, so he wishes we could just blow up all the Trump buildings — like a totally sane and well-adjusted individual. Just kidding.

“I’ve heard from folks when I’m firing off tweets about Trump telling me to shut up about it, I wish you’d just be quiet and not talk about him anymore, and I understand that point of view. Everybody wants to move on. I wish we could just blow up all the Trump buildings like that with nobody in them and just kind of erase him from our memory ‘Men In Black’ style, but we can’t,” he continued.

Miller went on to whine about Trump being on Fox News talking about the tragic death of Rush Limbaugh.

“He’s not going anywhere. He’s still got a stranglehold on the party, which is why all of those cowards voted to let him off in the Senate over the weekend … I hope that we can move on. I’m enjoying the metaphor that you’re putting forward, Nicolle, but I think sadly, while Joe Biden has a big job to do, some of the rest of us are still going to have to keep our eyes on what’s happening in Mar-a-Lago, because I don’t think he’s going anywhere,” Miller concluded.

