Rush Limbaugh’s death was pretty awesome and hilarious for a lot of lefties, but Texas widespread power outages during sub-freezing temperatures appear to be a close second.

You’ll no doubt be shocked to learn that perpetual nice guy Stephen King is positively tickled about Texas:

Hey, Texas! Keep voting for officials who don’t believe in climate change and supported privatization of the power grid! Maybe in 4 years you can vote for Trump again. He believes in the latter but not the former. Perfect. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 17, 2021

People going without food and water and freezing to death is “perfect.”

We’ve been trying this in California for quite some time now, Steve. We’re almost all green energy now, what with nuclear power nuked. Luckily we haven’t had a power outage in a couple months now, which is some sort of record, I believe. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) February 17, 2021

this is completely unnecessary — ashley buzzy mchugh (@arbuzzy) February 17, 2021

This … is Stephen King.

5.3 million Texans voted for Biden, dude, and even the ones who didn’t still don’t deserve to freeze to death. Don’t be so callous. — Travis Reilly #AtHome (@mmmtravis) February 17, 2021

No American should freeze to death. Not the Democrats in Texas. Not the Republicans in Texas. Not the non-voters in Texas. No one. Is that hard to grasp? — Nicole Alexander Fisher (@_nalexander) February 17, 2021

For Stephen King, it is.

I know you understand the trauma and terror of having no heat in cold weather because you have spent years helping Mainers keep the heat on. The cruelty and viciousness of this tweet is shameful. What the hell, man. People are dying. — Bree (half of @kitrocha) (@mostlybree) February 17, 2021

ALL of this basically boils down to “Because you don’t vote the way I like you deserve to suffer.” Compassionate as hell. — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 17, 2021

