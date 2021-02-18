https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/18/what-the-hell-man-stephen-king-gleefully-taunts-freezing-texans-because-donald-trump-doesnt-believe-in-climate-change/

Rush Limbaugh’s death was pretty awesome and hilarious for a lot of lefties, but Texas widespread power outages during sub-freezing temperatures appear to be a close second.

You’ll no doubt be shocked to learn that perpetual nice guy Stephen King is positively tickled about Texas:

People going without food and water and freezing to death is “perfect.”

This … is Stephen King.

For Stephen King, it is.

