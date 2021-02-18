https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/whatever-happened-tolerance-diversity/

It just occurred to me.

I haven’t heard anyone mention tolerance and diversity lately. Really, it’s just stopped cold. No one’s talking about them.

It must be a coincidence, but it seems to have happened at the precise moment of the change of regimes in the U.S.

One day, America was crazed and deranged over President Donald J. Trump. As a matter of fact, about half the country is still obsessed with him. They impeached him for a second time and hoped the Senate would convict him. His enemies wish they could imprison Trump and throw away the key.

But ever since Joe Biden assumed power – be it legitimately or not – all the calls for tolerance and diversity have withered away, dried out, faded. What caused this? Have we achieved those goals?

Could it have anything to do with all the calls for intolerance that have arisen among the former champions of tolerance?

Cancel culture. Blacklisting. Firing. Bullying. Demonetization. Delisting. Kicked out. Banishing. It’s all the same! People are being dropped and maligned, abused and forgotten because of political differences. It can happen to anyone. Just like the French Revolution – off with their heads!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, called it the No. 1 problem in the U.S.

“We’ve all had it,” Jordan complained on Maria Bartiromo’s program on Fox News. “We’ve all got death threats. This is ridiculous. This cancel culture is so dangerous, and we have to push back. If we don’t push back on this and stop it and stand up,” he continued, “it will only get worse. So this is the number one issue for the country to address today.”

“It’s true,” Bartiromo agreed, turning to panelist Alan Dershowitz. “How do you stop this constant bullying?”

“Cancel culture is quickly becoming American culture,” Dershowitz argued. “If any lawyer is the subject of this kind of McCarthyism, I will represent you pro bono. I’m going to dedicate myself to making sure that the new McCarthyism of the hard left doesn’t become American culture,” he said.

The New McCarthyism of the hard left.

The only form of tolerance I even hear about these days is “zero tolerance.” I’m not kidding. Try Googling it. You won’t hear about anyone calling for tolerance unless they put a zero in front of it – like Zero Tolerance for people who don’t wear a mask. Zero Tolerance for red-light running. Zero Tolerance for a second-grader pointing his finger like a gun, etc.

Do you see any correlation here?

Do you suppose Democrats do?

Why did they stop talking about tolerance? I can’t find any interest in it. Is it because everyone has become intolerant – in the blink of an eye?

Or are the people who used to talk about tolerance become intolerant by definition?

Maybe the Democrats were never really as tolerant as they claimed – in love with diversity. They used to claim that diversity was the thing that made America great. They said that at the same time they were saying America was racist and intolerant.

If tolerance and diversity are so wonderful, Democrats, why are you canceling everybody?

You can’t have it both ways.

If you can’t be tolerant of the people you hate, it’s not really anything to brag about.

The same applies to diversity. Love your enemies! Jesus said that. Why can’t any Democrat?

Even when they formerly gave tolerance and diversity lip-service, they didn’t really mean it. How do I know? Because I was a poster child for diversity – an Arab-American and a Native American. Where do you even find such people? But I never got the time of day from Democrats because I thought differently.

The one kind of diversity they absolutely don’t believe in is the philosophical kind. That kind of diversity is considered dangerous. Everyone must think alike.

Remember what Joe Biden said to black radio personality Charlamagne the God during the campaign: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

That kind of intolerance is now the policy of Sleepy Joe and the Democrats he leads.

