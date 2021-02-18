https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/18/whcos-ron-klain-schools-closed-under-president-trump-and-they-will-reopen-under-president-biden/

White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain appeared to blamed former President Trump for kids not being in school right now, saying “they will reopen under President Biden”:

Schools closed under President Trump, and they will reopen under President Biden. https://t.co/55HVhmQSx6 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) February 18, 2021

He was responding to the Washington Post article on Republicans pouncing on the school issue:

Republicans unite around a message — schools should reopen, and Democrats are to blame https://t.co/zPZVJKQ5dS — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 18, 2021

Does Klain hope his followers “are as stupid as [he seems] to think they are?

I hope your followers are as stupid as you seem to think they are — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 18, 2021

And there are millions of kids already in school around the country:

Schools in competent states have been open since August. https://t.co/g3EvwOwKow — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 18, 2021

Oh, and has team Biden settled on a definition of what a reopened school actually looks like because they’ve been all over the place:

5 days a week, in 100 days? https://t.co/q3sT0UrAyI — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 18, 2021

2x speed: *Offer includes at least one day per week in-person instruction. Half days are understood to constitute full-time education. Weather-related interruptions excluded.* Narrator: We’re back, America! https://t.co/oE0dF0y92Z — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 18, 2021

Not at this rate https://t.co/3ElTzECYGV — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) February 18, 2021

This *is* the kind of thing Trump would say AND the media would’ve bashed him over it:

This is actually the kind of thing Trump would say. https://t.co/qOzkv6UHF5 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 18, 2021

And is he saying that President Trump shouldn’t have closed to schools?

More mixed messaging from the White House. The implication here is that school closures last year were a bad thing, even though Democrats have been more in favor of them. https://t.co/gWktjOhCJk — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 18, 2021

Yep:

You’re truly a bad person. — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 18, 2021

