https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/where-the-hell-are-we-biden-said-some-crazy-shite-during-townhall/

COOPER: “You’ve already spent a great deal of time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Except now you’re living there and you’re president. It’s been four weeks. What’s it like? How is it different?” BIDEN: “I wake up every morning, look at Jill, and say ‘where the hell are we?'” pic.twitter.com/vdAjxUnWOT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

Sniffy walks right into the jokes, oblivious.

‘Minorities don’t know how to use the internet’…

“Minorities… don’t know how to use, know how to get online.”@JoeBiden is perpetuating a racist trope that minorities don’t know how to use the internet.#BidenTownhall pic.twitter.com/hsVuC02PdC — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) February 17, 2021

Joe tells the truth, then stops himself…

Joe Biden says “bIack on bIack crime” is the primary concern of many minority communities, not police brutality, and then stops himself mid sentence realizing he has just committed the cardinal sin of uttering aloud a hate-fact. #BidenTowhall pic.twitter.com/ixHYdVgolz — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 17, 2021

Television ads make Joe happy about America…

BIDEN: “Did you ever five years ago think every second or third ad out of five or six should turn out to be biracial couples?” pic.twitter.com/1jVYuSqQuI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

‘No one should go to jail for a drug offense’…