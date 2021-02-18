http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zXvcsI9PIx8/

The White House called a lid for Joe Biden on Thursday, after an inch of snow and sleet fell in Washington, DC.

Calling a “lid” informs reporters the president will not appear in public or travel anywhere for the rest of the day.

The lid was called by White House staff at 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. A few inches of snow and sleet are forecast to fall in Washington, DC, for the rest of the day.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans to hold her daily 12:30 p.m. briefing over the phone, according to staff.

Wednesday night, officials announced they postponed Biden’s trip to a vaccine manufacturing facility in Michigan planned for Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

