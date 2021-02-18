https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/wuhan-lab-partner-took-ppp-loans/

EcoHealth Alliance – a controversial research group that partnered with the Wuhan Institue of Virology – took roughly $750,000 from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, which seeks to “aid small businesses in maintaining work force during COVID-19 pandemic,” is valued at $751,569. The quarter-million dollar sum received in the first round of PPP loans follows the nearly $110,000,000 in taxpayer funds the organization has received.

But EcoHealth Alliance, founded by Chinese Communist Party-linked Peter Daszak, is profiting off a pandemic it likely helped to create.

Ecohealth Alliance partnered with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, believed by many to be the source of COVID-19, using taxpayer funds on research to study animal-based coronaviruses.

A summary of the research reveals the discoveries “made in the lab unlocked a highly specific doorway into the human body” – the same doorway used by COVID-19. What’s more, a member of the recent World Health Organization (WHO) delegation to China, Daszak insisted it was “extremely unlikely” the virus was created in the Chinese lab.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...