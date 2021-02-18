https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/wuhan-lab-partner-took-ppp-loans/
EcoHealth Alliance – a controversial research group that partnered with the Wuhan Institue of Virology – took roughly $750,000 from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, which seeks to “aid small businesses in maintaining work force during COVID-19 pandemic,” is valued at $751,569. The quarter-million dollar sum received in the first round of PPP loans follows the nearly $110,000,000 in taxpayer funds the organization has received.
Ecohealth Alliance partnered with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, believed by many to be the source of COVID-19, using taxpayer funds on research to study animal-based coronaviruses.
A summary of the research reveals the discoveries “made in the lab unlocked a highly specific doorway into the human body” – the same doorway used by COVID-19. What’s more, a member of the recent World Health Organization (WHO) delegation to China, Daszak insisted it was “extremely unlikely” the virus was created in the Chinese lab.