https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/read-the-ppp-fine-print-for-an-irony-gut-check/
About The Author
Related Posts
Josh Hawley — Have you checked your social credit score lately?
January 25, 2021
Trump lawyer — ‘You want witnesses, then I’m going to subpoena Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris!’
February 13, 2021
Mysterious alien megastructure is ‘not alone’…
January 20, 2021
White House counsel Pat Cipollone blocking Assange pardon…
January 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy