https://www.dailywire.com/news/2-women-dress-up-as-grannies-to-get-covid-19-vaccine-report

Two women reportedly dressed up as grannies to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, where anyone 65 years old or older is eligible to get the shots. And it might have worked.

The two women, 34 and 44, went to the Orange County vaccination site on Wednesday wearing bonnets, gloves and glasses to disguise their age. Dr. Raul Pino of the county’s Department of Health said the pair was caught as they tried to get their second shot, according to the Miami Herald.

“We realized that a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time,” Pino said at a press briefing Thursday.

“I don’t know how they escaped the first time but they came [to get] vaccinated,” he said, as noted by Click Orlando. “It’s kind of hilarious to a sense, but it’s also disappointing because they are taking the place that someone else could, in much higher need, could have had that place.”

The doctor said he did not know how the women managed to get the first shot. “There were some issues with their IDs and their driver’s license, but I don’t know all the details about them,” Pino said, adding that vaccinators noticed they “looked funny” and stopped them immediately.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to the site and issued trespass warnings to both women, police told The Daily Caller. “Authorities said the women’s real names were on the vaccination cards but the dates of birth were incorrect,” the site said.

Click Orlando said there are no charges pending from the sheriff’s office and there will also be an investigation to determine if they actually received the first shot.

“So part of the findings that we have to do is were they really vaccinated by us, when [they were] vaccinated, what happened, what date, what time to try to figure out if there are any holes, loopholes, in the process that are allowing people to do that,” Pino said.

Pino also explained that security has been increased at the COVID-19 vaccine site, which has been administering more than 2,500 shots a day, due to “weird things happening.”

“We have seen an increase in weird things happening and people walking in suspicious, people monitoring the site. So that’s why we requested additional security that was provided and we installed cameras and other security features in the vaccine room,” he said. “They’re all different and creative. There was another individual that had the same name of his father, came with a card but different birthday. But, you know, we have access to a lot of information. So we can quickly verify who is who, where they were born, you know, anything that you can imagine, we have access to,” Pino said.

He also thinks there may have more to slip through. “I think it’s higher than we suspect, to be honest with you. As we are engaged in this process and trying to move people quickly, some people could squeeze in, so it’s probably higher than we suspect,” Pino said.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

