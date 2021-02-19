https://noqreport.com/2021/02/19/a-very-fine-cover-up-finally-exposed/

After four years of fake news, many viewers got to see the Fine People Hoax debunked for the first time by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers during the second impeachment trial. The legacy media responded to this bombshell news by not covering it.

Article by Caroline Adana from Liberty Nation.

The Fine People Hoax

If you are one of the tens of millions of Americans who still do not know what the Fine People Hoax is, here is a recap: In 2017, different unrelated groups protested the takedown of a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, VA. Some of these were just concerned citizens who didn’t like eradicating history; others were white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

After the rally, President Donald Trump was asked at a press conference to condemn the protesters. He replied that he would only condemn the immoral elements, but added that there were also some “very fine people” in the crowd. A few seconds later, he clarified that “I am not talking about the white nationalists and the neo-Nazis because they should be condemned totally.”

Later, the mainstream media outlets started repeating the hoax that Trump had called neo-Nazis “very fine people” when he did the exact opposite.

It became such a pervasive media-manufactured lie that President Joe Biden cited it as the number one reason he ran for president in 2020. Biden has repeated the hoax dozens of times, but where’s the media fact check?

The Impeachment Trial

During the second impeachment trial, Trump’s lawyer, David Schoen, methodically dissected how the House managers faked evidence by showing a side-by-side comparison of the dishonestly edited video clips and the full context that reversed or changed their meaning.

One of the clips he showed was the Fine People Hoax compared to the unedited statement. Many of the senators learned, likely for the first time, that they had been subjected to a massive media hoax.

Even Schoen admitted to only learning about the debunking of the hoax the day before he presented the evidence in the trial – evidence of how massive and pervasive the media collusion has been.

Follow NOQ Report on



Media Blackout

As if to underscore their dishonesty, the legacy media remained deathly silent on Schoen’s bombshell presentation. An internet search through Google reveals that not a single major news outlet, including Fox News, reported on this most recent debunking. Other search engines, such as DuckDuckGo and Bing, corroborate the finding.

The silence speaks volumes. If the media were genuinely ignorant about the hoax and only just learned about it, like Schoen, the revelation would have been widely reported as breaking news. The total media blackout doesn’t just demonstrate they knew; it shows they deliberately continue to hide the truth.

~

Read more from Caroline Adana.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

