There still remains approximately 10,000 megawatts (MW) that are off the power grid in Texas. 6,000 MW have been added to the grid over the past day, which is equivalent to power for 1.2 million households. Additional power generation from coal and other sources will continue to come online through tomorrow. Small natural gas generators should sporadically add megawatts over the next 24 hours.

The Governor has ordered natural gas producers not to export product out of state until February 21st.