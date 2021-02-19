https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/19/actress-marina-sirtis-doesnt-want-you-to-get-her-wrong-but-she-thinks-tx-deserves-to-suffer-because-they-vote-for-republicans/

Anytime you find yourself writing something that starts with, ‘Don’t get me wrong,’ just put the keyboard down and walk away. Seriously. Because that means you know it’s wrong, that people are going to get that it’s wrong, and that you’re goign to end up looking like a total as*hole.

Sort of like actress Marina Sirtis:

Marina … you are a mean girl.

People are really and truly suffering, some are still without power or water, and the Hollywood actress saw fit to crap all over them from the comfort of her heated home. Not entirely sure what she thought she would achieve here but she sucks for tweeting it.

And we’re not alone in thinking that.

Heck, do New York.

Virginia.

Michigan.

Pennsylvania.

They elect Democrats and look at the mess their states are.

Dangit!

What Brad said.

*crickets*

Not even a little bit.

***

