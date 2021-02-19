https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/19/actress-marina-sirtis-doesnt-want-you-to-get-her-wrong-but-she-thinks-tx-deserves-to-suffer-because-they-vote-for-republicans/

Anytime you find yourself writing something that starts with, ‘Don’t get me wrong,’ just put the keyboard down and walk away. Seriously. Because that means you know it’s wrong, that people are going to get that it’s wrong, and that you’re goign to end up looking like a total as*hole.

Sort of like actress Marina Sirtis:

Don’t get me wrong, my heart bleeds for what Texans are going through right now but the mean girl in me says you get the government you deserve and they have voted Republican, across the board, for the last 20 years. #BetoForGovernor — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) February 18, 2021

Marina … you are a mean girl.

People are really and truly suffering, some are still without power or water, and the Hollywood actress saw fit to crap all over them from the comfort of her heated home. Not entirely sure what she thought she would achieve here but she sucks for tweeting it.

And we’re not alone in thinking that.

Now do California.

We have been suffering under Democrat rule for many years.

Rolling blackouts, devastating wild fires, crippling taxes, growing homeless population.

I could go on all day, but Texas has WEATHER, and it’s Republicans’ fault?#BetazoidTHIS — Ge💗rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) February 19, 2021

Heck, do New York.

Virginia.

Michigan.

Pennsylvania.

They elect Democrats and look at the mess their states are.

Oddly. No politician can control the weather… Not even democrats. — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) February 19, 2021

Dangit!

Don’t get me wrong, you really don’t know what you are talking about. The reason that we have power issues right now is BECAUSE those green energy sources FAILED when they were most needed. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 19, 2021

When you catch yourself thinking like this, it’s time to step away from the screen and reconnect with the reality that Republicans and Democrats are *both* your neighbors and fellow Americans. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) February 19, 2021

What Brad said.

Yes, your heart bleeds so much that you’re using their pain to shill for a politician. Do you live in Texas? No? Then what the hell business is it of yours to tell them how to vote? Clean your own filthy house before you lecture others on how theirs should be. — Lady 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) February 19, 2021

Your thoughts on NY? — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸😘 (@FallerForIt) February 19, 2021

*crickets*

Does that mean that the people Cuomo killed deserve it because they voted democrat? — Corrine (@thecoraesthetic) February 19, 2021

So your heart isn’t actually bleeding — Jack Hammer (@JackMartensite) February 19, 2021

Not even a little bit.

***

