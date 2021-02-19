https://100percentfedup.com/freshman-gop-lawmaker-marjorie-taylor-greene-not-invited-to-cpac-set-to-make-appearance-down-the-street-from-arena/

Freshman GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was NOT invited to speak at the CPAC Conference in Flordia this year.

Several freshmen Republican lawmakers were invited to speak at the annual conference but Taylor Greene was left off the invitation list.

Instead, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be speaking down the street from CPAC.

I just got off the phone with CPAC comms director Ian Walters, asking if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was disinvited from CPAC. He exploded when I asked, telling me, “how about you go do some reporting.” “How about you go do some reporting, buddy!” he added. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 18, 2021

The National File reported:

Pro-Trump firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is set to crash the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), despite not being invited by the event organizers. Sources close to the American Conservative Union, which hosts CPAC, the leading right-of-center political conference in the United States, confirmed to the National File that Rep. Greene had been left off the invited speaker list for the conference. Other leading members of the Republican freshmen class in the House of Representatives were given speaking slots at the prestigious conference, including Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC). Surprisingly, however, Rep. Greene was not included, despite her immense national following. It is unclear what the rationale was for not inviting such a well known member of the House of Representatives. The American Conservative Union did not respond to a request for comment.

In January, Freshman Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden, as reported by 100% FED Up. She made the announcement on Twitter.

Rep. Greene promised to file charges against the corrupt Democrat…she fulfilled that commitment.

WATCH:

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

Greene’s announcement came just hours after the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump for a second time, citing the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“On January 21st, I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect @JoeBiden,” Greene tweeted. “75 million Americans are fed up with inaction. It’s time to take a stand. I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored. #ImpeachBiden #QuidProJoe #BidenCrimeFamily”

My statement on introducing Articles of Impeachment against President @JoeBiden: pic.twitter.com/1mq7QRBbTX — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

