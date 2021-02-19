https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/americas-insurrection-god/

Insurrection: A violent uprising against an authority or government.

There are many governments in the world, at many different levels, and they all seem to think they are in charge. But are they?

There are two governments over the entire earth: God’s eternal and transcendent government, and Satan’s temporary world government. In the year of our Lord 2021, human governments are free to pledge their allegiance – individually or collectively – to either of these governments. They do this not so much by decrees, which would be controversial, but through the nature of the laws that they enact and the allegiances they form with other nations.

Of all created beings mentioned in the Bible, humanity alone at this particular moment has the option of deciding whether to align their earthly governments with either God or Satan’s government. The angels who joined Satan in his attempt to overthrow God’s authority have already been judged guilty with Satan, and so shall they ever be with their lord in hell, not yet but at the time God has already appointed.

There is only one government that transcends the entire earth, and indeed governs the entire created universe; that is God’s government. Anyone and anything that opposes God’s government will eventually run afoul of God’s law and will suffer the consequences, as God determines.

TRENDING: Young kids forced to celebrate ‘black communism,’ hold simulated ‘black power’ rally

This is not hard to understand, but for some it is very hard to accept. For much of America’s history, our governments at all levels understood that they served at God’s pleasure, and were subject to removal if they failed to govern in accordance with His laws. The Mayflower Compact, entered into before the passengers left the ship for dry land, is a formal, binding contract they entered into between each other, God and the nation of America. It binds those original settlers and their descendants.

Alexandr Solzhenitsyn, summarizing the hell that communism had made of Russia, wrote: “If I were asked today to formulate as concisely as possible what was the main cause of the ruinous revolution that swallowed up some 60 million of our people, I could not put it more accurately than to repeat: ‘Men had forgotten God; that is why all this has happened.'”

America has not so much forgotten God, as many of its people and now its governments at various levels have worked hard to erase the memory of God from the inhabitants of our nation. That doesn’t change a binding contract, but it does explain the conflict we see around us.

One of government’s most important functions is to punish evildoers, especially those who would harm children, the aged, and the infirm – those who are unable to defend themselves. When government is taken over by evil people, the government changes: Evil people use the government to further their evil and corruption in the land, and to hinder good people from recovering the government and punishing them. They turn the government against those who do good. That’s where we are today.

Lying is one of the major ways evil people advance their agenda in a nation that votes its leaders into power. America has ignored the lies of evil people for a long time. We gave their lies cute names, like political correctness, even as it chipped away at the foundation of our nation. Attacks on children, marriage, families, churches, schools, colleges, business ownership, employment, crime and punishment, and now the concept of men and women themselves – all of it is based on lies. Big media and big tech are now the biggest liars in the entire world.

Evil people lie about everything. They and their allies do it to empower themselves over those they lie to. They do it to continue and expand their corruption, which enriches themselves and harms others. They do it to hide their alliances with the Father of Lies and all that he is involved in. They do it to cloud and deny each person’s destiny in the world, and indeed the very destiny of the nations in the world. They lie so they can continue to do what they want at the expense of everyone else in the world.

That’s essentially what the “new world order” is: Government by the evil and corrupt, conducted behind walls, barbed wire and guarded by armed soldiers. Government of the people, by the people and for the people? What’s that all about, anyway? No, we won because we say we won! Just ask our lying mouthpieces in big media and big tech.

And yet, in the midst all of that bountiful bleakness, I see that God still honors his compacts. Time is irrelevant to God and the Mayflower does not seem so distant. He sees everything, even encrypted communications flowing in cables on the ocean floor. And in the midst of that, God remembers why he made that compact with America’s first settlers and their descendants.

Why is America important to the rest of the world? Because even now, through our attire of filthy rags, God sees the shining city on a hill. There is something God intends America to do for Him in the world; only America can do it, and it hasn’t yet happened.

God knows we are all imperfect, which is why He sent Jesus to die in our place. Because we couldn’t do it ourselves. Perhaps that is where we again find ourselves? Unable to remove the evil and corrupt from governing over us.

I think as we become aware of our helplessness in the face of evil, and cry out to God for help, he will answer. The answer will be supernatural and spectacular. All of us will know that we didn’t do it ourselves, but that God stepped into the battle for us and did what we never thought possible. The salvation of not only this nation, but many nations of the world is at stake. “For God so loved the world …” Father, give us one more chance to tell that story.

Reconnaissance is just the beginning.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

