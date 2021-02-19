https://justthenews.com/government/aoc-latest-democrat-call-full-accounting-cuomo-nursing-home-policy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday became the latest New York Democrat to call for a full investigation into state Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of nursing home policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19,” Ocasio-Cortez told media in a statement on Friday.

“Thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers lost their lives in nursing homes throughout the pandemic,” she continued. “Their loved ones and the public deserve answers and transparency from their elected leadership, and the Secretary to the Governor’s remarks warrant a full investigation.”

The “remarks” to which Ocasio-Cortez referred were those of Cuomo secretary Melissa DeRosa, who last week admitted to lawmakers that the Cuomo administration had concealed the number of nursing home deaths in the state due to concerns of federal oversight and political fallout.

That admission has touched off a firestorm of criticism and controversy as a bipartisan chorus of voices have called for the Cuomo administration to be investigated over its policies.



