(DEFCON NEWS) – Since taking office, Joe Biden has ruled by executive action, delivering a leftist’s dream of job-killing America-destroying orders. The problem however is that it is never enough for the leftists. Insipid socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is furious with Biden because his student loan forgiveness plan isn’t quite socialist enough for her liking.

Progressives claim that when a person makes the conscious decision to go massively into debt getting a gender studies degree at an expensive private liberal arts college, it is the responsibility of the American taxpayer to cover that loan. As such, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer have come up with a plan for us to pay up to $50,000 per person who made a really bad life choice.

Joe Biden however says he’s only willing to steal $10,000 of our money to “forgive” student loans.

