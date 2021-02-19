https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/attorney-lin-wood-releases-statement-supreme-court-ruling-election-fraud-today/

Attorney Lin Wood released a statement on Telegram before the Suprem Court ruling today on Election Fraud.

The US Supreme Court is set to consider President Trump’s voter fraud cases in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan on Friday.

These three cases are on the Supreme Court docket for Friday.

Attorney Wood wrote his statement on Telegram, after he was banned liked many other top Trump supporters, from Twitter.

Lin Wood says we will know today if we have a Supreme Court left or not. “If the Court says NO, we will know the majority of the Court is corrupt. The cases are based on established, black letter law… A ruling should be made today in the Pennsylvania case.”

Today we will find out if the SCOTUS has been corrupted like the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and the rest of the swamp.

God help us.

UPDATE at 4:00 PM ET-– Lin Wood posted this moments ago…

I have concerns about the following members of the U.S. Supreme Court: Roberts (you know why) Breyer (anti-Trumper) Barrett (nomination and confirmation pushed by McConnell) Kavanaugh (tied to Bush 43) Sotomayor (attended what may have been fake Bribes inauguration proceeding & appointed by Obama) Gorsuch (who knows – flip-flopper) Kagan (nominated by Obama) I have confidence in Alito (based on earlier PA injunction ruling) I have confidence in Thomas (Patriot) The Federalist Society has had TOO MUCH influence on recent SCOTUS nominations. That needs to change in the future. The U.S. Supreme Court should never be guided by politics The rule of law is nonpartisan.

