Authorities believe 11-year-old Cristian Pavon died in his bed from hypothermia on Tuesday after his family’s home lost power amid the unfolding winter disaster taking place in Texas.

Pavon was found unresponsive in his family’s unheated mobile home in Conroe, Texas, according to The Washington Post.

“It was very cold and the stepdad said even the mom was shivering that night,” Jaliza Yera, Pavon’s aunt, told a local ABC News station 13.

A winter storm brought plunging temperatures to the Lone Star State this week, creating a power and clean water crisis as millions lost heat and electricity. Freezing pipes have left many without potable water.

Authorities said that they are investigating whether Pavon died from hypothermia due to the low temperatures, the Post reported.

An autopsy was performed on Thursday, and it could be several weeks before a cause of death is confirmed, Conroe Police Sgt. Jeff Smith told the Houston Chronicle.

Pavon is one of the youngest fatalities in Texas as a result of the unprecedented winter storms that have killed dozens of people.

“I’m heartbroken, I had never imagined any of this was going to happen,” Yera told ABC 13.

The family reportedly thought Pavon was sleeping in, which was not unusual for the 11-year-old, when they went to check on him around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday morning. Upon finding him they proceeded to perform CPR and immediately called 911.

“We still did CPR until the fire department came and they took over and within a minute they told us it was too late. It was hard because I have kids myself,” Yera said.

