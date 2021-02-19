https://www.oann.com/biden-admin-struggles-to-explain-why-fla-calif-have-similar-covid-19-numbers-despite-opposite-responses/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-admin-struggles-to-explain-why-fla-calif-have-similar-covid-19-numbers-despite-opposite-responses

UPDATED 8:04 AM PT – Friday, February 19, 2021

A White House senior advisor for coronavirus response recently dodged questions about ongoing lockdowns.

During an interview on Wednesday, Andy Slavitt side-stepped a question on why Florida and California have similar case numbers despite using opposite approaches to the pandemic response. This comes amid Democrat-led California having strict lockdowns while Florida has issued fewer restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

“Look, there’s so much of this virus that we think we understand, that we think we can predict, that’s just a little bit beyond our explanation,” stated the White House adviser. “What we do know is that the more careful people are, the more they mask and social distance, and the quicker we vaccinate, the quicker it goes away and the less it spreads”

Much more needs to be done. We know so many Americans are waiting for their turn. Shortening that time while continuing to be 100% factual is our entire focus. — Andy Slavitt (@aslavitt46) February 17, 2021

Slavitt danced around the question by suggesting the virus is “unpredictable.” He added, the Biden administration’s lockdown mandates are far from over.

