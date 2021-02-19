https://www.oann.com/biden-admin-struggles-to-explain-why-fla-calif-have-similar-covid-19-numbers-despite-opposite-responses/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-admin-struggles-to-explain-why-fla-calif-have-similar-covid-19-numbers-despite-opposite-responses

In this Jan. 27, 2021, image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, speaks during a White House briefing on the Biden administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington. President Joe Biden’s team is styling itself on war footing as it attacks the coronavirus pandemic. Top aides say the administration is using every “tool the federal government has to battle on every front.” (White House via AP)

UPDATED 8:04 AM PT – Friday, February 19, 2021

A White House senior advisor for coronavirus response recently dodged questions about ongoing lockdowns.

During an interview on Wednesday, Andy Slavitt side-stepped a question on why Florida and California have similar case numbers despite using opposite approaches to the pandemic response. This comes amid Democrat-led California having strict lockdowns while Florida has issued fewer restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

“Look, there’s so much of this virus that we think we understand, that we think we can predict, that’s just a little bit beyond our explanation,” stated the White House adviser. “What we do know is that the more careful people are, the more they mask and social distance, and the quicker we vaccinate, the quicker it goes away and the less it spreads”

Slavitt danced around the question by suggesting the virus is “unpredictable.” He added, the Biden administration’s lockdown mandates are far from over.

