https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-comes-ridiculous-excuse-asked-will-visiting-texas-soon-video/

Joe Biden addressed the Texas power crisis on Friday and said he may be visiting Texas soon but he isn’t sure when.

Texas got hit with a rare cold snap that spanned to the southern part of the state and the power grids gave out.

Power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) early on Monday morning.

Millions of Texans went without electricity for days.

TRENDING: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Not Invited to CPAC – Will Crash Orlando with Appearance Down the Street from Conference

Presidents typically visit natural disaster sites to assess damage and offer words of encouragement.

President Trump always visited states after hurricanes and major tornadoes to survey the damage and talk to people affected by the natural disasters.

But Joe Biden is too old and feeble to be traveling around.

Not that Biden’s presence would actually do any good for the people of Texas but imagine the media’s reaction if Trump was this disengaged.

A reporter asked Joe Biden if he will visit Texas and he came up with a ridiculous excuse.

Biden said he planned to visit Texas next week but he’s waiting for a time when it would not create “a burden.”

“When the president lands in any city in America, it has a long tail, and they’re working like the devil to take care of their folks,” he said.

Imagine the media firestorm if Trump said this.

WATCH:

Biden says he’ll visit Texas soon but is waiting for a time when it would not create “a burden” during the energy crisis “When the president lands in any city in America, it has a long tail, and they’re working like the devil to take care of their folks” https://t.co/9jLp1tjY62 pic.twitter.com/Xz5hc4yd55 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 19, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

