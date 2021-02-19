https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/biden-tung-meeting-2013/

On a 2013 visit to China, President Biden met with the chairman of the Chinese Communist Party’s top propaganda effort that seeks to “influence foreign governments and other actors to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies,” The National Pulse can reveal.

A previously unreported-on press release from a U.S.-based Chinese Communist Party Consulate reveals that then-Vice President Biden participated in a welcome reception with Chinese Communist Party Vice President Li Yuanchao featuring Tung Chee-hwa:

Prior to the meeting, Li Yuanchao held a welcome ceremony for Biden at the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People. CPPCC Vice Chairman Tung Chee-hwa and others were present.

Tung Chee-hwa serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which has been identified as the "highest-ranking entity overseeing" China's United Work Front, according to the U.S.-China Security and Economic Review Commission.

The effort, according to the U.S. government report, aims to “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and “influence overseas Chinese communities, foreign governments, and other actors to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies.”

Tung is also the Founding Chairman of the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), a United Front-linked group that has set out to “effectively disseminate positive messages to the media, key influencers and opinion leaders, and the general public” regarding the Chinese Communist Party, according to Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) filings with the Department of Justice.

The National Pulse has previously revealed CUSEF sponsoring trips to China for mainstream corporate media outlets in exchange for “favorable coverage” and for current and former elected U.S. officials “chosen based on their […] open-minded perspective to China.”

What’s more, CUSEF included a picture of the pair meeting in its 2013 promotional brochure:

CUSEF BROCHURE.

The December 2013 trip is the same trip President Biden’s son Hunter joined, which has come under intense scrutiny following Hunter Biden’s firm inking a $1.5 billion private equity deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government less than two weeks later.

In January 2021, Tung emphasized the potential for cooperation between Biden and Xi, noting “it is time to turn the page of the negatives of the past few years and start to work with one another again.”

“President Biden has said that his four priorities are the pandemic, the economy, climate change, and racial injustice. There is no question that the two countries can work together in at least the first three priorities,” he added.

