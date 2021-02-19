https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-silent-over-big-tech-suspensions-because-he-benefits-from-the-censorship-banned-journalist-says_3703543.html/amp

After he was suspended from Twitter this week, journalist Paul Sperry said the White House is silent over Big Tech censorship because it benefits certain politicians.

Sperry told The Epoch Times that President Joe Biden has been “silent” about companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google taking action against certain accounts—namely conservatives—because he “benefits from the censorship.”

“In fact, he’s in the White House now largely because Twitter blocked the New York Post’s scoops about the Biden family’s shady foreign dealings and influence peddling in Communist China and Ukraine,” Sperry said, referring to the Post’s reports and other reports that claimed his family members’ including son and brother, business dealings in China and Ukraine. Biden, during the 2020 campaign, denied the allegations that he did anything untoward and said he had no knowledge of his family’s business ties.

“Twitter has a monopoly that makes it hard for smaller alternative platforms to compete. Unless deep-pocketed conservatives open up their wallets and invest in competitors, Twitter will dominate political social media and remain the liberal bullies on the block,” he remarked in an email, while adding that it’s unlikely that Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act will be repealed.

Earlier this week, Sperry’s account was apparently suspended by Twitter, although it’s unclear why. Twitter has not responded to a request for comment. When attempting to access his account, the typical “account suspended … Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules” message appears.

“No rules were broken. They just don’t like my content because of their politics. They’re trying to claim I’m a ‘robot’ when of course they know better. Tyrants. This is the second time I’ve been harassed since Trump was banned,” Sperry told The Gateway Pundit earlier this week.

Twitter also suspended Project Veritas’ main account, although it left founder James O’Keefe’s account online. Twitter said the group violated its rules on publishing personal information.

The wave of account suspensions came after former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and other executives said Trump’s statements could allegedly incite violence, although the move to ban him drew condemnation from civil liberties groups such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Those groups accused Twitter, Facebook, Google, and others of overstepping their authority, arguing that left-wing activists could be silenced in the near future.

“A platform should not apply one set of rules to most of its users, and then apply a more permissive set of rules to politicians and world leaders who are already immensely powerful. Instead, they should be precisely as judicious about removing the content of ordinary users as they have been to date regarding heads of state,” EFF wrote in January.

The Epoch Times has reached out to the White House about perceived Big Tech censorship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

