Supporters of President Joe Biden took to social media to express their outrage after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) said that he would vote against the nomination of Neera Tanden to the head of the Office of Management and Budget.

Manchin said that Tanden’s toxic tweeting against Republicans and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) convinced him that she was not the right person for the job.

“I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” he explained. “For this reason, I cannot support her nomination.”

Some on the left were outraged at Manchin for the vote that will likely tank the nomination in the Senate, and many accused him of racism and sexism.

“I think #manchin has issues with strong, smart, independent, say what they want to women of color. Last month @VP didn’t pay him the proper homage. This month @neeratanden’s tweets are too much. Seeing a pattern?” said journalist Sophia Nelson.

“Manchin’s constituents are unaware of Neera’s tweets or that she exists. He’ss making her famous in WV so they will know he is putting a woman of color in her place, after another women of color — our Vice President — stepped out of what he thinks is ‘her place’in WV recently,” said Cheri Jacobus, a NeverTrump activist.

“He is using sexism and racism as a weapon,” she added in a second tweet.

“Let’s call a spade a spade: The senator has decided to hold an immensely qualified woman of color to an unfair double standard,” said another critic.

“This is straight-up misogyny. Is @Sen_JoeManchin aware that this is the 21st century?” said author Greg Olear.

Tanden has also taken harsh criticism from her own side, especially from far-left progressives who see her as too aligned with the centrist Democratic establishment. Many happily endorsed the decision by Manchin to undo her nomination.

Republicans control 50 of the votes in the Senate so one vote from a Democrat will almost certainly doom Tanden’s nomination, unless Democrats are able to pick up at least one vote from a Republican.

Tanden had previously apologized for her past remarks during her confirmation hearings before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, and promised to work in a “bipartisan and nonpartisan manner.”

