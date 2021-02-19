https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/bidens-michigan-speech-disaster-predecessor-mother-say-failed-order-enough-vaccines-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Portage, Michigan on Friday to tour a Pfizer plant after originally postponing the trip due to bad weather.

Biden repeated his favorite new lie that there was no Covid vaccine distribution plan when he got into office.

Thanks to President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” a Covid vaccine was approved and ready to be distributed by October/November.

The Biden Admin inherited Trump’s vaccination program already meeting their target of 100 million shots in 100 days.

TRENDING: Happening Today: Supreme Court Set to Consider Whether Trump Voter Fraud Cases in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan Can Proceed

Biden actually got vaccinated, twice, before he was sworn into office.

Joe Biden is blaming Trump for his own administration’s failures.

At one point Joe Biden went off script and claimed his deceased mother even said Trump failed to order enough vaccines.

“Just over four weeks ago, America had no real plan to vaccinate most of the country. My predecessor, as my mother would say, ‘failed to order enough vaccines,’ failed to mobilize the effort to administer the shots… That changed the moment we took office,” Biden said.

The only reason why dementia Joe keeps repeating this lie is because the media never holds him accountable.

WATCH:

BIDEN: “Just over four weeks ago, America had no real plan to vaccinate most of the country. My predecessor, as my mother would say, ‘failed to order enough vaccines,’ failed to mobilize the effort to administer the shots… That changed the moment we took office.” pic.twitter.com/TVo4tBEKyb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

