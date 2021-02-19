https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/4893994/

(FOX 13 NEWS) – A new bill introduced in the Utah State Legislature would block employers from mandating vaccines or any other health care procedure on their employees.

Senate Bill 208, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, is already raising concerns among some business groups. But he told FOX 13 the bill is a response to constituents who have already been threatened with job losses over COVID-19 restrictions.

“Their livelihoods are being threatened. They’re going to be fired if they don’t wear the mask, and now we’ve got the implementation of the COVID vaccine,” Sen. Kennedy said.

