https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/19/blood-in-the-water-aoc-calls-for-a-full-investigation-of-the-cuomo-administrations-handling-of-nursing-homes-during-covid-19/
OK, now we’re cookin’:
New statement: @AOC calls for “full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes” pic.twitter.com/OMwqsKGOQA
— Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) February 19, 2021
Once AOC gets involved, watch out.
Blood in the water.
— MSG (@MaineDadof7) February 19, 2021
Yassssss https://t.co/k1eVpDWlGv
— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) February 19, 2021
Does this mean Andrew Cuomo’s days as New York Governor and non-imprisoned man are numbered?
Let’s hope so.