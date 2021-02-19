https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-rush-limbaughs-longtime-producer-bo-snerdly-remembers-the-talk-radio-pioneer-on-the-sean-hannity-show

Rush Limbaugh’s longtime producer and friend James Golden, AKA Bo Snerdley, remembered the conservative icon on the Sean Hannity Show Thursday night. “You know, Sean, we can’t wrap our arms around this. We can’t wrap our brains and our hearts around it, that our beloved Rush has returned his talent to God. And we are so thankful for him. You know, Rush is a second generation founding father. This went beyond radio. This went beyond politics, what Rush did for America. One man changed so many trajectories in this, in this country.”

Golden continued, “When Rush began his career, there were 1200 radio stations roughly, doing the talk radio format. Today there over 12,000… it’s a flourishing. There was no Fox TV… there was nowhere on TV that you could get conservative ideology that you could get the values that represent what most Americans believe until Rush.”

Golden the described Limbaugh’s impact on the media. “He changed the media. He changed the landscape. Rush Limbaugh’s radio show grew for over 30 years. This is unheard of, and our audience from the small children all the way up. Through the senior of senior citizens and beyond all of those accomplishments, Rush Limbaugh was one of the finest human beings that you would ever want to meet a generous, wonderful, beautiful spirit, humble. A gentleman always never failed to thank people for the smallest service that they could do to him. Never looked down on people.”

Golden pushed back on those that disparaged Limbaugh throughout his career and after his passing. “It burns me to my soul. When people Sully his reputation with false hoods, calling him a racist, this man was just an incredible phenomena and we love you Rush. God bless you.”

Following the passing of Limbaugh on Wednesday, a New York Times obituary identified Limbaugh’s producer as an enigmatic, possibly made-up person – as implied by the paper’s description of the man, referring to him as an “unheard voice of someone he called ‘Bo Snerdly.'”

This is the man the New York Times claims does not exist. pic.twitter.com/9tBv12wkhr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 17, 2021

“Unlike Howard Stern, Don Imus and other big names in shock radio, Mr. Limbaugh had no on-the-air sidekicks, though he had conversations with the unheard voice of someone he called ‘Bo Snerdly,'” the Times wrote. “Nor did he have writers, scripts or outlines, just notes and clippings from newspapers he perused daily.”



