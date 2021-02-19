http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/1w1blysI9gw/bo-snerdley-recalls-rush.php

I’m quite sure that this is one question that would stump Star Tribune editorial editor and vice president Scott Gillespie as well as editorial cartoonist Steve Sack: “Who is ‘Bo Snerdley’?” You have to have listened to Rush Limbaugh’s show some time in the past 30 years to have any idea who “Bo Snerdley” is. Gillespie and Sack don’t have a clue.

Last night Sean Hannity had “Bo Snerdley” (James Golden) on the show to talk about his friend (video below). Speaking for many of us, Golden refers to “this period of profound grief” following Rush’s death. Scrolling through Twitter looking for the video, I see that Golden drew attention to Andrew Klavan City Journal tribute “Rush’s monument.”

Rush Limbaugh’s longtime producer and “official Obama criticizer” @BoSnerdley talks about his late friend on Hannity: “Rush Limbaugh was one of the finest human beings you’d ever want to meet… It burns me to my soul when people sully his reputation with falsehoods.” pic.twitter.com/GkVzwzoXow — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

