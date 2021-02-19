https://thehill.com/homenews/house/539638-boebert-mocked-for-constitution-tweet

Twitter users mocked first-term Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Friday over a tweet in which she argued that defending the U.S. Constitution “doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like.”

Protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 19, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Users on Twitter were quick to point out to the gun rights advocate the many changes that have been ratified to the Constitution since it became the country’s official legal framework in 1788.

According to the Philadelphia nonprofit the National Constitution Center, the constitution as first drafted in 1787 did not include the first 10 Amendments, also known as the Bill of Rights.

In the more than 200 years since these first set of rights were adopted through an agreement with several states, more than a dozen constitutional amendments have been added that many Americans point to as pivotal moments in U.S. history, including the abolition of slavery, guaranteeing women the right to vote and establishing the legal voting age at 18 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren Boebert is a member of Congress and doesn’t understand that we have literally rewritten/revised the Constitution 27 times to do things like abolish slavery and, you know, extend the right to vote and run for office to women… like Lauren Boebert. https://t.co/PuxrFJuJuG — Charlotte Clymer ️‍ (@cmclymer) February 19, 2021

What are amendments for $200? https://t.co/GcaQaKkf6H — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) February 19, 2021

“That is LITERALLY what it means.” – The Bill of Rights https://t.co/Y6glAnmiTd — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 19, 2021

Journalist Kyle Clark pointed out that Boebert has cosponsored a constitutional amendment proposed last month seeking to add term limits for members of Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. @laurenboebert is a cosponsor of H.J.Res.12 to amend the Constitution to add term limits for Congress. https://t.co/Zap389Qn7C — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) February 19, 2021

The Hill has reached out to Boebert’s office for comment.

Boebert went viral last month for an ad she released in which she was seen walking around the Capitol grounds, stating that she would carry her firearm in D.C. and in Congress.

Under existing Capitol Police regulations, members of Congress are exempt from the blanket prohibition on firearms anywhere in the Capitol complex, though guns are forbidden altogether in the House and Senate chambers.

Boebert on Thursday said over Zoom during a virtual House Natural Resources Committee hearing that carrying guns “is an enumerated right that American citizens have,” opposing an amendment aiming to strip a provision that prohibits firearms in the hearing room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GOP congresswoman, who has expressed support for the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, has also attracted sharp criticism after she tweeted details on lawmakers’ locations during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

In a letter to congressional leadership shortly after the riot, 68 Colorado officials called for an investigation into Boebert’s actions before and during the siege.

The first-term lawmaker already has a 2022 challenger for her seat in Colorado state Rep. Donald Valdez (D), who announced his race Thursday, calling Boebert a “threat to democracy” and blaming her for helping incite the deadly Capitol insurrection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

