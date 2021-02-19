https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539624-boris-johnson-america-is-unreservedly-back-as-the-leader-of-the-free-world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday lauded the work of President BidenJoe BidenDeath toll from winter weather rises to at least 40: AP On The Money: House panel spars over GameStop, Robinhood | Manchin meets with advocates for wage | Yellen says go big, GOP says hold off Top political donor sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegal campaign contributions MORE in his first few weeks in the White House, remarking that America is back “as leader of the free world,” in helping to unite the West.

“As you’ve seen and heard earlier, America is unreservedly back as the leader of the free world and that is a fantastic thing,” Johnson told the Munich Security Conference, referring to a speech Biden gave earlier in the day.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “America is unreservedly back as the leader of the free world and that is a fantastic thing.” pic.twitter.com/zgcvNZJhTt — The Hill (@thehill) February 19, 2021

During his virtual appearance at a session of the Munich Security Conference, Biden emphasized America’s support for the transatlantic alliance and pledged to work together to address mutual challenges.

“I am sending a clear message to the world, America is back. The transatlantic alliance is back and we are not looking backward. We are looking forward together,” Biden said.

Biden’s message marked a clear departure from the “America first” foreign policy approach that his predecessor President Trump Donald TrumpThune: Trump allies partaking in ‘cancel culture’ by punishing senators who voted to convict Biden administration open to restarting nuclear talks with Iran Trump-McConnell rift divides GOP donors MORE enacted during his four years in office. Some of the measures taken under that approach also caused conflict with European countries.

“The gloom has been overdone,” Johnson said. “And we’re turning a corner and the countries we call the West are drawing together and combining their formidable strength and expertise once again.”

