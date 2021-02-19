https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/19/brace-for-impact-biden-makes-it-clear-for-g7-leaders-that-hes-putting-an-end-to-trumps-america-first-agenda/

The G7 Summit will be held virtually this year, but President Biden is going to make something abundantly clear for other world leaders:

Unfortunately we’re far from shocked by this:

This would be among one of the reasons so many leaders of certain other nations (and some state media outlets) were applauding wildly when Biden was inaugurated.

It’s quite telling.

So far Biden’s administration is living up to the “Obama’s third term” billing, and then some.

And Biden hasn’t even been in office for a full month yet!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...